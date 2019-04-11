Watch live on television and online Thursday at 7 p.m. ET as the Toronto Maple Leafs revisit their rivalry with the Boston Bruins in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Hockey Night on Canada.

CBC Sports will have coverage of each first-round game between these familiar foes.

Please note that this stream is designed to operate on desktop or mobile web. If you are viewing this on the CBC Sports App, please download the app to watch this program.