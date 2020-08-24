Skip to Main Content
Hockey Night in Canada: Islanders vs. Flyers
Hockey Night in Canada·Coming Up

Hockey Night in Canada: Islanders vs. Flyers

Watch live on television and online as the Philadelphia Flyers battle the New York Islanders in their playoff series on Hockey Night in Canada.

Watch live on Monday at 7 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Watch live on television and online as the Philadelphia Flyers battle the New York Islanders in Game 1 of their playoff series on Hockey Night in Canada on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.

Please note that this stream is optimized for desktop or mobile web. If you prefer viewing this on the CBC Sports App, please open or download to watch this program.  

 

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now