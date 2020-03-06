Hockey Night in Canada: Canadiens vs. Panthers
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
Watch live on television and online on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET as the Montreal Canadiens visit the Florida Panthers on Hockey Night in Canada.
Please note that this stream is designed to operate on desktop or mobile web. If you are viewing this on the CBC Sports App, please download the app to watch this program.