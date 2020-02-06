Hockey Night in Canada: Maple Leafs vs. Canadiens
Watch live on television and online as the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Montreal Canadiens on Hockey Night in Canada.
Watch live on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
Watch live on television and online on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET as the Montreal Canadiens host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Hockey Night in Canada.
Please note that this stream is designed to operate on desktop or mobile web. If you are viewing this on the CBC Sports App, please download the app to watch this program.