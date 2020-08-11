Skip to Main Content
Hockey Night in Canada: Hurricanes vs. Bruins - Game 2
Watch live on television and online as the Carolina Hurricanes battle the Boston Bruins in Game 2 of their playoff series on Hockey Night in Canada on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Live coverage begins on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Please note that this stream is optimized for desktop or mobile web. If you prefer viewing this on the CBC Sports App, please open or download to watch this program.  

 

 

