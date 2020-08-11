Hockey Night in Canada: Hurricanes vs. Bruins - Game 2
Watch live on television and online as the Carolina Hurricanes battle the Boston Bruins in Game 2 of their playoff series on Hockey Night in Canada on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
Live coverage begins on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
Watch live on television and online on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET as the Carolina Hurricanes battle the Boston Bruins in Game 2 of their playoff series on Hockey Night in Canada.
Please note that this stream is optimized for desktop or mobile web. If you prefer viewing this on the CBC Sports App, please open or download to watch this program.