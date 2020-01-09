Hockey Night in Canada: Canadiens vs. Senators
Free live stream begins Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
Watch live on television and online on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET as the Ottawa Senators host the Montreal Canadiens on Hockey Night in Canada.
Please note that this stream is designed to operate on desktop or mobile web. If you are viewing this on the CBC Sports App, please download the app to watch this program.