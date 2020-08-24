Skip to Main Content
Hockey Night in Canada: Bruins vs. Lightning - Game 2
Hockey Night in Canada·Live

Watch live on television and online as the Tampa Bay Lightning battle the Boston Bruins in their playoff series on Hockey Night in Canada.

Watch live on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Please note that this stream is optimized for desktop or mobile web. If you prefer viewing this on the CBC Sports App, please open or download to watch this program.  

 

 

