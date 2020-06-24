Jarome Iginla headlines 1st-time eligible players for Hockey Hall of Fame selection
Former Calgary Flames star Jarome Iginla headlines the list of first-time eligible players for selection to the Hockey Hall of Fame today.
Class of 2020 to be unveiled Wednesday afternoon
Former Calgary Flames star Jarome Iginla headlines the list of first-time eligible players for selection to the Hockey Hall of Fame today.
The class of 2020 will be unveiled this afternoon after the selection committee meets.
Iginla had 1,300 points in 1,554 career NHL games and helped Canada win gold at the Olympics in 2002 in Salt Lake City and 2010 in Vancouver.
At the latter Winter Games, Iginla made the pass to Sidney Crosby for the golden goal in overtime against the United States.
Other players eligible for the first time include Marian Hossa and Shane Doan.
Fans of the Senators will be anxious to see if longtime Ottawa captain Daniel Alfredsson gets the nod in his fourth year on the ballot.
Former Canadian women's team forward Jennifer Botterill and goalie Kim St-Pierre also are eligible this year.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.