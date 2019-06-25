4-time Olympic champ Hayley Wickenheiser headlines Hockey Hall of Fame 2019 class
Ex-NHLers Guy Carbonneau, Sergei Zubov, Czech star Vaclav Nedomansky also elected
Canadian women's star Hayley Wickenheiser was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in her first year of eligibility.
Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford, a native of Beeton, Ont., and Boston College head coach Jerry York were selected in the builder category.
The selections were announced Tuesday, with the induction ceremony to take place Nov. 18.
The 40-year-old native of Shaunavon, Sask., was one of the top players on four Olympic champion Canadian women's teams.
3 Women's World Hockey titles
In 79 international games, Wickenheiser recorded 58 goals and 88 assists for 146 points. She also won seven world championship gold, one Olympic silver and six world championship silvers.
Wickenheiser won three Women's World Hockey League titles and a Canadian Women's Hockey League title.
Carbonneau, a native of Sept-Iles, Que., was the last captain of a Canadian team to win the Stanley Cup, doing so with the Montreal Canadiens in 1993. He won three Selke Awards as the NHL's top defensive forward and three Stanley Cups (two with Montreal, one with the Dallas Stars).
I'm proud to be the first player from a communist country to come and play in North America.— Former Czech hockey star and 2019 Hockey Hall of Famer Vaclav Nedomansky
Nedomansky played 12 seasons in Bratislava before becoming the first athlete from an Eastern European communist country to defect to North America to pursue a pro hockey career. He played in the WHA with Toronto and Birmingham before joining the Detroit Red Wings as a 33-year-old rookie in 1977.
Nedomansky played 252 career NHL games with Detroit, the St. Louis Blues and New York Rangers.
"I appreciate my accomplishments being recognized by the Hockey Hall of Fame," said Nedomansky. "I'm proud to be the first player from a communist country to come and play in North America."
3-time Stanley Cup winner
Zubov joined the Rangers in 1992 after playing four seasons with the Moscow Red Army. He won a Stanley Cup with the Rangers in 1994 and another with Dallas in 1999.
Rutherford began his management career with the OHL's Windsor Spitfires in 1984. He went on to be GM of the Hartford Whalers for 20 years and won a Stanley Cup in Carolina in 2006 after the franchise moved.
Rutherford has won two more Stanley Cups with the Penguins.
"I started my career in Beeton, 50 miles north of the Hall of Fame, never dreaming that I would once be in it," said Rutherford. "I've travelled lots of miles in hockey and met so many great people along the way."
The American-born York has been a head coach in the NCAA ranks since 1972. He has won five national titles.
"I'm flabbergasted with this unexpected honour," said York. "I will cherish this special recognition."
With files from The Canadian Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.