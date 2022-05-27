Hockey Canada settles sexual assault allegation suit including ex world junior players: reports

Hockey Canada has reportedly reached a settlement with a person alleging they were sexually assaulted by members of Canada's gold-medal winning 2017-18 World Junior team.

The news was first reported by TSN and later confirmed by Sportsnet.

CBC Sports has not independently confirmed the reports.

The alleged assault took place in June of 2018 during a Hockey Canada event in London, Ont. None of the allegations against the players have been proven in court.

According to TSN's report, Hockey Canada released a statement saying the accuser elected not to speak with police or Hockey Canada's independent investigator, and did not name the players involved.

NHL statement on lawsuit against Hockey Canada and Canadian Hockey League. <a href="https://t.co/3NGDPr87v0">pic.twitter.com/3NGDPr87v0</a> —@PR_NHL

In a statement released on Thursday, the NHL confirmed they were made aware of the allegations.

"We were subsequently provided with the Statement of Claim, containing allegations of behaviour that is both abhorrent and reprehensible. We will endeavour to determine the underlying facts and, to the extent this may involve players who are now in the NHL, we will determine what action, if any, would be appropriate. We will have no further comment at this time," part of the NHL's statement read.