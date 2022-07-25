Hockey Canada releases plan to combat 'toxic' culture ahead of parliamentary hearings
Includes centralized tracking, reporting system for complaints of abuse
Hockey Canada has released a plan to combat the "toxic" culture in its sport a day before the start of a second round of parliamentary hearings into the organization's handling of sexual assault complaints.
The plan includes the implementation by the end of September of a centralized tracking and reporting system for abuse complaints.
Hockey Canada also says it will implement enhanced screening for high-performance players and will mandate that breaching the organizations code of conduct or refusing to participate in an investigation could result in a lifetime ban.
The measures are in addition to those announced in a July 14 open letter, including a revival of a dormant third-party investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of the country's 2018 world junior team.
WATCH | Hockey Canada ending use of reserve fund to settle sexual assault claims:
Hockey Canada has had its federal funding frozen and multiple corporate partners pause sponsorships since news broke of the 2018 allegation and the ensuing settlement of a lawsuit filed by the complainant.
A second sexual assault allegation involving the 2003 Canadian junior team surfaced on Friday.
The Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage is to hear testimony Tuesday and Wednesday.