Hockey Canada releases plan to combat 'toxic' culture ahead of parliamentary hearings

Hockey Canada has released a plan to combat the "toxic" culture in its sport a day before the start of a second round of parliamentary hearings into the organization's handling of sexual assault complaints.

The plan includes the implementation by the end of September of a centralized tracking and reporting system for abuse complaints.

Hockey Canada also says it will implement enhanced screening for high-performance players and will mandate that breaching the organizations code of conduct or refusing to participate in an investigation could result in a lifetime ban.

The measures are in addition to those announced in a July 14 open letter, including a revival of a dormant third-party investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of the country's 2018 world junior team.

WATCH | Hockey Canada ending use of reserve fund to settle sexual assault claims:

Hockey Canada says it will no longer use equity fund to settle sexual assault claims Duration 4:41 Hockey Canada said in a statement Wednesday its National Equity Fund will no longer be used to settle sexual assault claims.

Hockey Canada has had its federal funding frozen and multiple corporate partners pause sponsorships since news broke of the 2018 allegation and the ensuing settlement of a lawsuit filed by the complainant.

A second sexual assault allegation involving the 2003 Canadian junior team surfaced on Friday.

The Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage is to hear testimony Tuesday and Wednesday.