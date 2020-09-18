Hockey Night in Canada: Free live streams on desktop & app
CBC Sports will provide free live streams of some Hockey Night in Canada playoff games, including Saturday's Game 1 of the Stanley Cup final between the Dallas Stars and the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:30 p.m. ET.
CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games.
On Saturday, the Dallas Stars battle the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup final at 7:30 p.m. ET.
You can also watch on CBC Gem — available for free as an App for iOS and Android devices and online at cbcgem.ca, and on television via Apple TV and Google Chromecast.
The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links below.
