Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada playoff games?

CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games.

On Sunday, Vancouver battles Vegas in Game 1 of their second-round series at 10:30 p.m. ET p.m. ET.

You can also watch on CBC Gem — available for free as an App for iOS and Android devices and online at cbcgem.ca, and on television via Apple TV and Google Chromecast.

Here's your guide on how to watch.

The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links below.

Click on the link below to watch on desktop and mobile web.