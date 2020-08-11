Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada playoff games?

CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games.

On Tuesday the Calgary Flames battle the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of their playoff series at 5:30 p.m. ET., followed by the Carolina Hurricanes vs. the Boston Bruins at 8 p.m. ET.

Here's your guide on how to watch.

The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links below.

Click on the link below to watch on desktop and mobile web.