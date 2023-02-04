Content
CBC Sports will provide a live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games on Saturday, beginning with Montreal vs. Toronto (7 p.m. ET), followed by Philadelphia vs. Vancouver (10 p.m. ET).

CBC Sports ·
Hockey Night in Canada: Montreal Canadiens at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. ET; Philadelphia Flyers at Vancouver Canucks, 10 p.m. ET.
Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games?

CBC will live stream the games all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games.

This week, Montreal faces Toronto at 7 p.m. ET, while Philadelphia takes on Vancouver at 10 p.m. ET.

Here's your guide on how to watch.

The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links below.

Click on the links below to watch on desktop and mobile web.

