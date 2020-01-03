Hockey Night in Canada: Free live streams on desktop & app
CBC Sports will provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, including the Maple Leafs hosting the Islanders and the Rangers visiting the Canucks on Jan. 4 beginning at 7 p.m. ET.
Watch live stream of Saturday's HNIC games
Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada'?
CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games.
Here's your guide on how to watch on Saturday.
The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links below.
Click on the links below to watch on desktop and mobile web.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.