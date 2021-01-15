Hockey Night in Canada: Leafs vs. Senators
Watch live on television and online on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET as the Toronto Maple Leafs battle the Ottawa Senators to open the 2021 NHL season on Hockey Night in Canada.
Live coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET
Please note that this stream is optimized for desktop or mobile web. If you prefer viewing this on the CBC Sports app, please open or download to watch this program.