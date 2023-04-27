Hockey Night in Canada: Jets vs. Golden Knights, Game 5
Watch live on television and online as the Winnipeg Jets visit the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 5 of their 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs first-round series on Hockey Night in Canada.
Live coverage of Game 5 begins Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
Please note that this stream is optimized for desktop or mobile web. If you prefer viewing this on the CBC Sports app, please open or download to watch this program.