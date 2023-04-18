Hockey Night in Canada: Lightning vs. Maple Leafs, Game 1

Watch live on television and online on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET as the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of their 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs first-round series on Hockey Night in Canada.

If you're having difficulty viewing this stream, please try refreshing the page.

Please note that this stream is optimized for desktop or mobile web. If you prefer viewing this on the CBC Sports app, please open or download to watch this program.