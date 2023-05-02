Hockey Night in Canada: Kraken vs. Stars, Game 1
Watch live on television and online as the Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken for Game 1 of their Stanley Cup playoffs second-round series on Hockey Night in Canada.
Live coverage of Game 1 begins Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET
