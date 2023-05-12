Hockey Night in Canada: Oilers vs. Golden Knights, Game 5
Watch live on television and online as the Vegas Golden Knights host the Edmonton Oilers for Game 5 of their Stanley Cup playoffs second-round series on Hockey Night in Canada.
Live coverage of Game 5 begins Friday at 10 p.m. ET
Watch live on television and online on Friday at 10 p.m. ET as the Vegas Golden Knights host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of their Stanley Cup playoffs second-round series on Hockey Night in Canada.
Please note that this stream is optimized for desktop or mobile web. If you prefer viewing this on the CBC Sports app, please open or download to watch this program.