Hockey Night in Canada: Oilers vs. Kings, Game 6
Watch live on television and online as the Edmonton Oilers visit the L.A. Kings in Game 6 of their 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs first-round series on Hockey Night in Canada.
Live coverage of Game 6 begins with Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
Watch live on television and online on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET as the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 6 of their 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs first-round series on Hockey Night in Canada.
Please note that this stream is optimized for desktop or mobile web. If you prefer viewing this on the CBC Sports app, please open or download to watch this program.