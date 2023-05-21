Hockey Night in Canada: Stars vs. Golden Knights, Game 2
Watch live on television and online as the Vegas Golden Knights host the Dallas Stars for Game 2 of their Stanley Cup Western Conference Final series on Hockey Night in Canada.
Live coverage of Game 2 begins Sunday at 3 p.m. ET
Please note that this stream is optimized for desktop or mobile web. If you prefer viewing this on the CBC Sports app, please open or download to watch this program.