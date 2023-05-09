Hockey Night in Canada: Hurricanes vs. Devils, Game 4
Watch live on television and online as the Carolina Hurricanes take on the New Jersey Devils in Game 4 of their Stanley Cup playoffs second-round series on Hockey Night in Canada.
Live coverage of Game 4 begins Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
Watch live on television and online on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET as the Carolina Hurricanes take on the New Jersey Devils in Game 4 of their Stanley Cup playoffs second-round series on Hockey Night in Canada.
Please note that this stream is optimized for desktop or mobile web. If you prefer viewing this on the CBC Sports app, please open or download to watch this program.