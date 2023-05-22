Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
NHL·Coming Up

Hockey Night in Canada: Hurricanes vs. Panthers, Game 3

Watch live on television and online as the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of their Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference Final series on Hockey Night in Canada.

Live coverage of Game 3 begins Monday at 8 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Watch live on television and online on Monday at 8 p.m. ET as the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of their Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference Final series on Hockey Night in Canada.

Please note that this stream is optimized for desktop or mobile web. If you prefer viewing this on the CBC Sports app, please open or download to watch this program.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now