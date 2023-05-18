Hockey Night in Canada: Panthers vs. Hurricanes, Game 1
Watch live on television and online as the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of their Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference Final series on Hockey Night in Canada.
Live coverage of Game 1 begins Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
Watch live on television and online on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET as the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of their Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference Final series on Hockey Night in Canada.
Please note that this stream is optimized for desktop or mobile web. If you prefer viewing this on the CBC Sports app, please open or download to watch this program.