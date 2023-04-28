Hockey Night in Canada: Bruins vs. Panthers, Game 6
Live coverage of Game 6 begins Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
Watch live on television and online on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET as the Boston Bruins take on the Florida Panthers in Game 6 of their 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs first-round series on Hockey Night in Canada.
Please note that this stream is optimized for desktop or mobile web. If you prefer viewing this on the CBC Sports app, please open or download to watch this program.