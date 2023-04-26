Hockey Night in Canada: Panthers vs. Bruins, Game 5
Watch live on television and online as the Boston Bruins take on the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of their 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs first-round series on Hockey Night in Canada.
Live coverage of Game 5 begins Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
Watch live on television and online on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET as the Boston Bruins take on the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of their 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs first-round series on Hockey Night in Canada.
Please note that this stream is optimized for desktop or mobile web. If you prefer viewing this on the CBC Sports app, please open or download to watch this program.