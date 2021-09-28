Henrik Lundqvist having No. 30 retired by Rangers on Jan. 28

The New York Rangers will raise former goaltender Henrik Lundqvist's No. 30 to the rafters at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28.

The team announced Monday that his jersey number will be retired ahead of the Rangers' game against the Minnesota Wild.

"Can't tell you enough how much I look forward to be back in the place that has meant so much to me in my life," Lundqvist posted on Twitter.

Lundqvist, 39, announced his retirement last month. He sat out last season after undergoing open-heart surgery in January 2020.

He finished his NHL career with a record of 459-310-96 and 64 shutouts, a 2.43 goals-against average and .918 save percentage in 15 seasons with the New York Rangers.

He guided the Rangers to an appearance in the 2014 Stanley Cup final, which they lost in five games to the Los Angeles Kings.

Lundqvist ranks sixth in NHL history in wins, seventh in saves (23,509), eighth in games played (887) and 17th in shutouts. He won the Vezina Trophy as the NHL's top goaltender in 2011-12.

Internationally, Lundqvist helped Sweden win the gold medal at the 2006 Torino Olympics and a silver medal at the 2014 Sochi Games.