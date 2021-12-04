Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games?

CBC will live stream the games all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games.

This week, the Montreal Canadiens are in Ottawa to face the Senators at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Edmonton Oilers hosting Chicago at 10 p.m. ET.

Here's your guide on how to watch.

The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links below.

Click on the links below to watch on desktop and mobile web.