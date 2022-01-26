Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Day in Canada and Hockey Night in Canada games?

CBC will live stream the games all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games.

This week, the Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Calgary Flames at 2 p.m. ET, while the Toronto Maple Leafs are in Montreal to face the Canadiens at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Edmonton Oilers vs. Vancouver Canucks at 10 p.m. ET.

Here's your guide on how to watch.

The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links below.

Click on the links below to watch on desktop and mobile web.