New
Hayley Wickenheiser joins Maple Leafs as player development coach
Longtime Canadian women's national team star Hayley Wickenheiser has been hired as assistant director of player development for the Toronto Maple Leafs.
4-time Olympic champion, born in Saskatchewan, retired as a player last year
One of the top players in women's hockey history is joining the Toronto Maple Leafs' front office.
Longtime Canadian national team star Hayley Wickenheiser is the NHL club's new assistant director of player development.
Wickenheiser attended the Leafs' development camp as a guest coach in June.
The 40-year-old native of Shaunavon, Sask., won four Olympic gold medals with Team Canada. She retired as a player in 2017, finishing as the career-leading scorer for the women's national team.
The Leafs also announced Scott Pellerin has been elevated to senior director of player development and that Stéphane Robidas will serve as director of player development.
Noelle Needham and Victor Carneiro have been hired as amateur scouts.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.