Retiring NHL forward Scott Hartnell leaving 'best job' after 17 seasons

Longtime NHL forward Scott Hartnell announced his retirement Monday after 17 seasons. The 36-year-old played with Nashville, Philadelphia and Columbus, tallying 707 points in 1,249 regular-season games.
"Seventeen years in the NHL was the best job anyone could ever ask for," Hartnell tweeted. "The games, the fans, the travel, the hotels, the food, the pre-game soccer games, are just some of the things that I will always remember and miss."
Hartnell, 36, was the No. 6 overall pick of the Nashville Predators in the 2000 NHL Draft. In his career, he played with the Predators, the Philadelphia Flyers and Columbus Blue Jackets, tallying 707 points (327 goals, 380 assists) in 1,249 games.
Last season, he scored 24 points (13 goals, 11 assists) in 62 games in Nashville and had four shots on goal in the Stanley Cup playoffs.
He was an unrestricted free agent.
