Hockey Night in Canada

Harry Howell, legendary Rangers defenceman, dies at 86

Hall of Fame defenceman Harry Howell, who played the most games in New York Rangers history, died on Saturday night. He was 86.

Hall of Famer, 7-time all-star known for his smart, steady play

The Associated Press ·
In this Sunday, Feb. 22, 2009 file photo, Harry Howell waves to the crowd during a ceremony to retire his number before the Ranger's hockey game at Madison Square Garden in New York. (Seth Wenig/Associated Press)

He had been living at an assisted care facility near his hometown of Hamilton.

A seven-time all-star, Howell played 1,160 games for the Rangers from 1952-69 and had his No. 3 retired by the team. He also played in the NHL for the Oakland/California Golden Seals and Los Angeles before finishing in the World Hockey Association.

Known for his smart, steady play, "Harry the Horse" won the Norris Trophy as the league's top defenceman in 1966-67. He finished with 94 goals and 324 assists in the NHL and was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1979.

Howell also coached for the Minnesota North Stars and scouted for Edmonton.

"The National Hockey League mourns the passing of legendary defenceman, consummate professional, and Hockey Hall of Famer Harry Howell," NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement.

The NHL said Howell's wife, Marilyn, died last month.

