Harry Howell, legendary Rangers defenceman, dies at 86
Hall of Famer, 7-time all-star known for his smart, steady play
Hall of Fame defenceman Harry Howell, who played the most games in New York Rangers history, died on Saturday night. He was 86.
A seven-time all-star, Howell played 1,160 games for the Rangers from 1952-69 and had his No. 3 retired by the team. He also played in the NHL for the Oakland/California Golden Seals and Los Angeles before finishing in the World Hockey Association.
Known for his smart, steady play, "Harry the Horse" won the Norris Trophy as the league's top defenceman in 1966-67. He finished with 94 goals and 324 assists in the NHL and was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1979.
Howell also coached for the Minnesota North Stars and scouted for Edmonton.
"The National Hockey League mourns the passing of legendary defenceman, consummate professional, and Hockey Hall of Famer Harry Howell," NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement.
The NHL said Howell's wife, Marilyn, died last month.
