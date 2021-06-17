Habs' Marc Bergevin named finalist for top GM award

Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin is one of three finalists for the Jim Gregory Award.

Bergevin goes up against Lou Lamoriello of the New York Islanders and Bill Zito of the Florida Panthers for the honour presented annually to the GM who has best excelled in his role during the regular season.

The Canadiens finished fourth in the North Division during the regular season before upsetting the Toronto Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets in the playoffs to capture the division title.

The Habs are currently tied 1-1 with the Vegas Golden Knights in a Stanley Cup semifinal series.

Bergevin is the fourth GM to be nominated for the award three times since the honour was introduced in 2010.

GMs, executives and media members voted for the award at the conclusion of the second round of the playoffs. The winner will be announced Monday.

Bergevin fired head coach Claude Julien during the season, replacing him with interim coach Dominique Ducharme. He added veteran forwards Tyler Toffoli and Corey Perry, along with goaltender Jake Allen, in the off-season.

"This nomination makes me very proud, especially since it was voted by my peers. I want to recognize the remarkable work of all the members of the organization, coaches and players, who dealt with an extremely difficult schedule with such professionalism and who have made personal sacrifices to ensure the success of the club," Bergevin said in a statement.