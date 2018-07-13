Skip to Main Content
Canadiens sign newly-acquired Joel Armia to 1-year contract

Forward Joel Armia has signed a one-year contract with the Montreal Canadiens.

Forward was dealt to Habs in trade with Winnipeg on June 30

Joel Armia set career highs with 12 goals, 17 assists and 29 points in 79 games in 2017-18 with the Winnipeg Jets. (Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

The contract pays the 25-year-old Finn $1.85 million US. 

Armia was acquired in a trade with the Winnipeg Jets on June 30. He set career highs with 12 goals, 17 assists and 29 points in 79 games last season with Winnipeg.

Armia, a first-round pick of the Buffalo Sabres (16th overall in 2011), also scored two goals in 13 playoff games with the Jets.

