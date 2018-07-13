Canadiens sign newly-acquired Joel Armia to 1-year contract
Forward Joel Armia has signed a one-year contract with the Montreal Canadiens.
Forward was dealt to Habs in trade with Winnipeg on June 30
The contract pays the 25-year-old Finn $1.85 million US.
Armia was acquired in a trade with the Winnipeg Jets on June 30. He set career highs with 12 goals, 17 assists and 29 points in 79 games last season with Winnipeg.
Armia, a first-round pick of the Buffalo Sabres (16th overall in 2011), also scored two goals in 13 playoff games with the Jets.