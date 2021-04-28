Skip to Main Content
Habs forward Drouin taking leave of absence due to personal reasons

The Montreal Canadiens announced Wednesday via Twitter that forward Jonathan Drouin will be placed on long-term injured reserve as he takes a leave of absence from the team due to personal reasons.

26-year-old has missed last 3 games with non-COVID related illness

The Canadian Press ·
Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin has 23 points in 44 games this season. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Drouin has 23 points in 44 games this season. He has missed Montreal's last three games with a non-COVID related illness.

The Canadiens, fourth in the North Division, were scheduled to host the division-leading Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

