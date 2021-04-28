Habs forward Drouin taking leave of absence due to personal reasons
The Montreal Canadiens announced Wednesday via Twitter that forward Jonathan Drouin will be placed on long-term injured reserve as he takes a leave of absence from the team due to personal reasons.
26-year-old has missed last 3 games with non-COVID related illness
Forward Jonathan Drouin will take an indefinite leave of absence from the team for personal reasons.<br><br>He was placed on long-term injured reserve by the club. We ask everyone to respect his privacy. <a href="https://t.co/bfy5F7afY6">pic.twitter.com/bfy5F7afY6</a>—@CanadiensMTL
Drouin has 23 points in 44 games this season. He has missed Montreal's last three games with a non-COVID related illness.
The Canadiens, fourth in the North Division, were scheduled to host the division-leading Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.
