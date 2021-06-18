Habs coach sent home, isolating following irregularities in COVID-19 testing
Montreal Canadiens interim head coach Dominique Ducharme is isolating following irregularities in COVID-19 testing. The team will provide an update before Game 3 of its NHL semifinal against the visiting Vegas Golden Knights on Friday.
Canadiens to play NHL semifinal Game 3 against Vegas Golden Knights on Friday
The Montreal Canadiens say interim head coach Dominique Ducharme has been sent home and is isolating following irregularities in COVID-19 testing.
The Canadiens cancelled Ducharme's pre-game news conference on Friday.
The club says it will provide another update before Game 3 of the NHL semifinal against the visiting Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night at the Bell Centre.
The Canadiens say Ducharme will undergo further tests before the game.
The club says Ducharme received his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on June 9.
The Canadiens and Golden Knights are tied at 1-1 in the best-of-seven series after Montreal earned a split in Vegas with a 3-2 win in Game 2.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?