Habs coach sent home, isolating following irregularities in COVID-19 testing

The Montreal Canadiens say interim head coach Dominique Ducharme has been sent home and is isolating following irregularities in COVID-19 testing.

The Canadiens cancelled Ducharme's pre-game news conference on Friday.

The club says it will provide another update before Game 3 of the NHL semifinal against the visiting Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night at the Bell Centre.

The Canadiens say Ducharme will undergo further tests before the game.

The club says Ducharme received his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on June 9.

The Canadiens and Golden Knights are tied at 1-1 in the best-of-seven series after Montreal earned a split in Vegas with a 3-2 win in Game 2.