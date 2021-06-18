Skip to Main Content
Habs coach sent home, isolating following irregularities in COVID-19 testing

Montreal Canadiens interim head coach Dominique Ducharme is isolating following irregularities in COVID-19 testing. The team will provide an update before Game 3 of its NHL semifinal against the visiting Vegas Golden Knights on Friday.

Canadiens to play NHL semifinal Game 3 against Vegas Golden Knights on Friday

The Canadian Press ·
Habs Head Coach Dominique Ducharme, seen above standing up, will undergo further tests before the game. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

The Montreal Canadiens say interim head coach Dominique Ducharme has been sent home and is isolating following irregularities in COVID-19 testing.

The Canadiens cancelled Ducharme's pre-game news conference on Friday.

The club says it will provide another update before Game 3 of the NHL semifinal against the visiting Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night at the Bell Centre.

The club says Ducharme received his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on June 9.

The Canadiens and Golden Knights are tied at 1-1 in the best-of-seven series after Montreal earned a split in Vegas with a 3-2 win in Game 2.

