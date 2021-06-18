Habs coach Dominique Ducharme confirmed positive for COVID-19, in isolation

Montreal Canadiens interim head coach Dominique Ducharme has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Game 3 of the team's third-round playoff matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The NHL announced the positive test Friday afternoon, hours before the game at the Bell Centre.

The NHL said it learned Friday that Ducharme had a presumptive positive result from a test done in Las Vegas on Thursday, one day after the Canadiens' Game 2 win. The result was confirmed with further testing on Friday.

The league said all tests administered to players, other coaches and hockey staff from both Thursday and Friday have returned negative results.

The Canadiens said assistant coach Luke Richardson will run the bench in Game 3.

Ducharme was sent home Friday morning and had his pregame media availability abruptly cancelled following irregularities in testing.

WATCH | Canadiens tie series with 3-2 win over Golden Knights:

Byron lifts Habs past Golden Knights in Game 2 Sports 1:03 Montreal edges Vegas 3-2 to even their Stanley Cup semifinal series at 1-1. 1:03

General manager Marc Bergevin said in a pregame news conference that Ducharme was "doing fine" at home. Bergevin said the team is in contact with public health and the NHL.

Asked how long Ducharme might be sidelined, Bergevin said: "It's an ongoing situation so I can't tell you how long."

Montreal confirmed the 48-year-old received his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine June 9.

The Canadiens and Golden Knights are tied at 1-1 in their best-of-seven NHL semifinal showdown after Montreal earned a split in Vegas with a 3-2 win Wednesday.

The series is the first cross-border matchup in the NHL this season, made possible by a federal exemption allowing teams to bypass Canada's 14-day quarantine requirements.

The Ducharme news came hours after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said travel restrictions at the Canada-U.S. border will remain in place for at least another month to prevent a fourth wave of COVID-19.

Tam confident in vaccines

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, was asked about Ducharme's situation at the House of Commons health committee before the positive test was confirmed.

She said that while the country is fortunate to have vaccines available, none are 100 per cent effective, even with two doses.

"If a vaccine is 80 per cent effective, you might still get a fifth of the population, even after vaccination ... susceptible to infection," she said. "But what we do know is in general is these infections are going to be milder. So the prevention of serious outcomes is also very key."

"Sports teams have to have protocols," she added. "So at this time, these type of games are performed under the auspices of public-health departments that have safety plans in place so that should someone become positive, they don't spread that virus to a lot of other people."

History repeating?

Ducharme was promoted to the interim post from an assistant's role after Claude Julien was fired Feb. 24.

The Canadiens finished fourth in the all-Canadian North Division under Ducharme before pulling off upsets of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets in the first two rounds of the playoffs.

In March, the Canadiens had four games postponed after two players were placed on the NHL's COVID protocol list.

Friday's positive test marks the second time in as many post-season appearances that Montreal will have to do without its head coach.

Julien was rushed to hospital and had a stent installed in a coronary artery during last summer's playoff bubble in Toronto. Associate coach Kirk Muller filled Julien's role for the remainder of the post-season before Montreal was eliminated by the Philadelphia Flyers.

Julien was back on the job at training camp ahead of the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 campaign, but, along with Muller, was handed his walking papers with the Canadiens struggling to find traction.

This is the second time this post-season a Vegas opponent has had a coaching question mark related to COVID-19.

Colorado's Jared Bednar missed the team's morning skate ahead of Game 6 in the second round because of irregularities in his testing result. He was cleared later that day and coached the Avalanche in a 6-3 loss that ended their playoff hopes.