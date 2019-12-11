Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lapointe has oral cancer
The Montreal Canadiens say Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lapointe has been diagnosed with oral cancer. The 71-year-old played most of his 16-year NHL career with the team and won six Stanley Cups.
71-year-old, who won 6 Stanley Cups with Canadiens, to begin treatment in coming weeks
The NHL team issued a statement this morning at the request of Lapointe and his family.
The cancer is located at the base of the tongue and the 71-year-old will begin treatments in the coming weeks.
The statement also says this form of cancer has a high cure rate.
Lapointe, a Montreal native, played most of his 16-year NHL career with the Canadiens.
The defenceman won the Stanley Cup on six occasions with Montreal before closing out his career with stops in St. Louis and Boston.
