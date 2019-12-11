Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lapointe has oral cancer

The Montreal Canadiens say Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lapointe has been diagnosed with oral cancer.

The NHL team issued a statement this morning at the request of Lapointe and his family.

The cancer is located at the base of the tongue and the 71-year-old will begin treatments in the coming weeks.

The statement also says this form of cancer has a high cure rate.

Lapointe, a Montreal native, played most of his 16-year NHL career with the Canadiens.

The defenceman won the Stanley Cup on six occasions with Montreal before closing out his career with stops in St. Louis and Boston.