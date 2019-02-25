Lowly Red Wings deal Gustav Nyquist to Sharks for 2 draft picks

Skilled forward Gustav Nyquist has waived his no-trade clause to join the high-powered San Jose Sharks.

Detroit Red Wings general manager Ken Holland reportedly was seeking a first-round pick but settled for a 2019 second-round pick and conditional 2020 third-rounder.

"Gustav is a talented, versatile forward who plays with speed and a strong hockey sense," said Sharks general manager Doug Wilson, who finalized the trade hours after his team's 5-3 victory over the Red Wings on Sunday. "His track record of strong play and character speak for themselves and we're very excited to add him to our dressing room."

Nyquist, who scored for Detroit in Sunday's loss, is having a career season with 16 goals and 49 points in 62 games. The Swede's most productive campaign was 2014-15 when he scored 27 goals and 54 points in 82 contests.

However, Nyquist hasn't had a lot of success in the playoffs with four goals and eight points in 35 outings.

One of the better rental forwards on the market, he joins a San Jose offence which ranks third in the 31-team NHL in scoring at 3.62 goals per game and has five players with at least 20 goals this season.

Red Wings in rebuilding mode

Nyquist, who will probably fit in on either the second or third line with the Sharks, has a prorated salary cap hit of about $1 million for the balance of the season.

In 481 career games with Detroit, Nyquist has 125 goals and 170 assists.

He leaves Detroit after seven-plus seasons with the Red Wings sitting 28th in the league with a 23-31-9 record. The 37-18-8 Sharks are third in the Pacific Division and overall, three points behind Calgary.

The Red Wings are in rebuilding mode with the third-fewest points in the league this season with 55. Detroit previously traded defenceman Nick Jensen to Washington on Friday for prospect Madison Bowey and a 2020 second-round pick.

The pick in the 2020 draft will become a second-rounder if the Sharks make the Stanley Cup Final this season or if Nyquist re-signs with San Jose as a free agent this summer.

The Sharks have Florida's second-round pick this year, as well as their own, and will send the lower selection to Detroit.