Lowly Red Wings deal Gustav Nyquist to Sharks for 2 draft picks
San Jose ranks 3rd in NHL, averaging 3.62 goals per game
Skilled forward Gustav Nyquist has waived his no-trade clause to join the high-powered San Jose Sharks.
"Gustav is a talented, versatile forward who plays with speed and a strong hockey sense," said Sharks general manager Doug Wilson, who finalized the trade hours after his team's 5-3 victory over the Red Wings on Sunday. "His track record of strong play and character speak for themselves and we're very excited to add him to our dressing room."
However, Nyquist hasn't had a lot of success in the playoffs with four goals and eight points in 35 outings.
One of the better rental forwards on the market, he joins a San Jose offence which ranks third in the 31-team NHL in scoring at 3.62 goals per game and has five players with at least 20 goals this season.
Red Wings in rebuilding mode
Nyquist, who will probably fit in on either the second or third line with the Sharks, has a prorated salary cap hit of about $1 million for the balance of the season.
In 481 career games with Detroit, Nyquist has 125 goals and 170 assists.
He leaves Detroit after seven-plus seasons with the Red Wings sitting 28th in the league with a 23-31-9 record. The 37-18-8 Sharks are third in the Pacific Division and overall, three points behind Calgary.
The Red Wings are in rebuilding mode with the third-fewest points in the league this season with 55. Detroit previously traded defenceman Nick Jensen to Washington on Friday for prospect Madison Bowey and a 2020 second-round pick.
The pick in the 2020 draft will become a second-rounder if the Sharks make the Stanley Cup Final this season or if Nyquist re-signs with San Jose as a free agent this summer.
The Sharks have Florida's second-round pick this year, as well as their own, and will send the lower selection to Detroit.
With files from The Associated Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.