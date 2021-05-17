Former women's hockey star Goyette joins Wickenheiser on Maple Leafs staff
St-Nazaire, Que., native was head coach of UC Dinos women's hockey for previous 14 years
Canadian women's hockey veteran Danielle Goyette has been named director of player development for the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs and their American Hockey League affiliate.
The Hockey Hall of Famer, who won two Olympic gold medals and eight world championships with the national women's team, has been head coach of the University of Calgary Dinos women's team for the last 14 seasons.
Goyette was also an assistant coach of the Canadian women's team that won Olympic gold in 2014.
She'll join former Canadian teammate Hayley Wickenheiser on the Leafs player development staff.
What a journey, and in a pandemic to boot! <br><br>Got my wings today. <br><br>H.W. M.D.✔️ <a href="https://t.co/0fmUTn5X5h">pic.twitter.com/0fmUTn5X5h</a>—@wick_22
Wickenheiser has been promoted to senior director of player development, the Leafs announced Monday.
Goyette announced her resignation from the Dinos on Monday. The 55-year-old from Saint-Nazaire, Que., joined the university team following her retirement from playing in 2007.
