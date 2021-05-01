Golden Knights blanked by Coyotes, ending 10-game win streak
Adin Hill pitches 25-save shutout in Arizona's latest push for playoff berth
The Arizona Coyotes had not been playing like a team fighting for its playoff life, the losses piling up, the distance behind St. Louis growing.
Faced with arguably the biggest game of the season, they played with a playoff-like intensity, halting a long winning streak in the process.
Adin Hill stopped 25 shots and the Coyotes ended the Vegas Golden Knights' 10-game winning streak while keeping their own playoff hopes alive with a 3-0 win at home Friday night.
Arizona failed on a chance to solidify its playoff chances over the past two weeks, losing four of five games to drop behind St. Louis for the West Division's final playoff spot.
The Coyotes played the Golden Knights, the division's top team, with a playoff-like intensity in a physical, fast-paced game.
John Hayden and Michael Bunting scored, and Arizona shut down a Vegas team that had outscored teams 45-17 during its franchise-long win streak. Hill finished off his second shutout this season -- third career—and Christian Fischer capped it with an empty-net goal, allowing the Coyotes to pull within three points of the Blues for fourth in the West.
Hungry Coyotes
"Tonight was a lot better, but you've got to do it every night," Coyotes head coach Rick Tocchet said of his team's defense. "It's hard to do every night and it hurts, but that's just the way the game is. You can't do it every once in a while."
Robin Lehner did his best to keep Vegas in it with 29 saves, but the Golden Knights couldn't get anything past Hill to see their lead drop to four points after the Avalanche beat San Jose.
"We maybe had a bit of a letdown after playing Colorado and these guys are playing for their playoff lives," Vegas forward Mark Stone said. "They played with a lot of intensity."
The Coyotes played like a team fighting for a playoff spot and the Golden Knights like a team on a 10-game winning streak in a hard-hitting, back-and-forth first period.
The Golden Knights lead the Coyotes 5-2 heading into Saturday's season series finale.
