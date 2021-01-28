Golden Knights-Blues matchup postponed after Vegas player, coach enter COVID protocol

The Vegas Golden Knights' NHL game against the St. Louis Blues scheduled for tonight has been postponed.

The NHL says a Vegas player and another coach have entered COVID-19 protocol. That could mean a positive test, potential exposure or something else.

Vegas played St. Louis on Tuesday night without its entire coaching staff. General manager Kelly McCrimmon ran the bench with the minor league coaching staff.

The NHL says the Golden Knights' training facilities are closed until further notice. A decision on their upcoming games will be made in the next 24-48 hours.

Vegas is next scheduled to face the San Jose Sharks next Tuesday and Thursday in Glendale, Arizona.

The Golden Knights are the third team to have virus problems force a postponement, following Dallas and Carolina. It's the first postponement outside the league's realigned Central Division.