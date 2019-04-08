Flames could platoon goalies Smith, Rittich in Stanley Cup playoffs
Jets, Maple Leafs, Sharks among other Cup contenders with net concerns
Mike Smith and David Rittich helped the Calgary Flames finish first in the NHL's Western Conference.
Smith and Rittich sounds more like a law firm than the goaltending tandem anyone expected the NHL's second-best team to have. Smith is a 37-year-old veteran with a sub.-900 save percentage seven years removed from his last playoff action, while Rittich is a 26-year-old in his first full year in the league who would be getting his first taste of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
"We wouldn't be where we are without our goaltending," Calgary general manager Brad Treliving said. "We've gotten strong goaltending all year at the right time. What we've never really had is times in the year where both guys are maybe going through a little bit of a skid."
Shaky tandem
Treliving wouldn't be surprised if head coach Bill Peters uses both goalies in the playoffs, a "non-traditional" strategy but not one he thinks is a problem. Smith figures to start Game 1 of the first round against Colorado on Thursday, but it's up in the air after that.
The Flames at least know they can turn to another goalie if one falters. San Jose, which had the worst team save percentage in the NHL at .889 will go with Martin Jones, but backup Aaron Dell has struggled plenty this season, too. The Sharks also open against the defending West champion Vegas Golden Knights, who have arguably the best goaltending situation in the playoffs assuming Marc-Andre Fleury is healthy.
Hellebuyck has not been quite as stellar this year as last when he carried a strong regular season into the West final, though that run could pay dividends this time around.
Flyers-level goalie drama
"I think I've played more games and felt better" in previous seasons, Andersen said. "This year I've been banged up a little bit at times and obviously with the time I missed, it's been different."
There's no drama with the Flames, who finished second in the league in goals behind Presidents' Trophy-winning Tampa Bay and are confident going into the playoffs. While Columbus acquired Keith Kinkaid from New Jersey for depth behind Sergei Bobrovsky and Joonas Korpisalo, Calgary didn't come close to such a move and will roll along with Smith and Rittich.
"That was not a discussion point for us," Treliving said. "They have a great relationship, they push each other, they cheer for each other when they're not in the net. I don't pay a whole lot of attention to things outside of our room. We just worry about ourselves inside that room, and I know our guys have a lot of confidence in both guys."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.