GMs want NHL players to keep a lid on it
Proposed new rule would require players to leave ice if they lose their helmet
NHL players minus their helmets, hair flapping in the breeze as they attempt to rejoin the action, could soon be a thing of the past.
The league's general managers announced Tuesday at their meetings in Florida that a new rule has been drafted that would force skaters to immediately head to the bench when they lose the protective gear.
A player is currently allowed to stay on the ice if he loses his helmet.
Under the proposed change, which still has to go to the NHL/NHLPA competition committee and then the board of governors for final approval, a helmet-less skater would be assessed a two-minute penalty if he fails to immediately leave the ice.
The International Ice Hockey Federation has the same rule for its games, while the American Hockey League allows a player to remain on the ice if he's able to put his helmet back on.
The GMs are also in favour of making helmets mandatory in pre-game warmups, but that's not part of this rule change.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.