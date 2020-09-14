Flames lift interim tag from head coach Geoff Ward
The Calgary Flames have removed the interim tag from Geoff Ward's job and made him the 20th head coach in franchise history. Ward was promoted from associate coach Nov. 29 after Bill Peters resigned amid allegations of racism from previous years.
Team went 25-15-3, lost in 1st round of NHL playoffs under former associate coach
The Calgary Flames have removed the interim tag from Geoff Ward's job and made him the 20th head coach in franchise history.
Ward was promoted from associate coach Nov. 29. Bill Peters resigned amid allegations of racism when he coached in the minor leagues.
A .500 team at that time, the Flames rallied from the controversy to go 25-15-3 under Ward.
Calgary was eliminated in the first round of playoffs in six games by the Dallas Stars.
The Flames downed the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 in the best-of-five qualifying round to advance.
WATCH | CBC Sports' Rob Pizzo on Flames' collapse:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.