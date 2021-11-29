Canadiens owner Geoff Molson says running hockey operations will be 2-person job

Montreal Canadiens owner and president Geoff Molson says running the hockey operations of the storied NHL team is a multi-person job, and that will be the approach going forward.

Molson addressed reporters Monday after a front-office shakeup on the weekend saw the dismissal of three top Canadiens executives, including general manager Marc Bergevin.

Molson said the search is underway for a bilingual GM who will work in tandem with recently hired executive vice-president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton.

"Jeff is going to come here, and the new person is going to come here, and they're going to assess the situation and they're going to develop an identity they want to have for this team," Molson said from the Canadiens' practice facility in Brossard, Que.

Bergevin was in the 10th year as Habs GM when he was dismissed after the team's 6-15-2 start to the 2021-22 season that came months after the team's Stanley Cup final.

Molson said Bergevin did a good job over his tenure in Montreal, but the team needed a change after an "unacceptable" start.

Molson acknowledged that Bergevin could have used some help in the front office.

"It's a lot for one person," Molson said. "If I could back up a few years and know what I know today, I would have complemented [Bergevin] with another person. It's that big a job in this market."

