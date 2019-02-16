Centre swap: Oilers re-acquire Gagner from Canucks for Spooner

The Vancouver Canucks have acquired Ryan Spooner, sending fellow centre Sam Gagner back to the Edmonton Oilers.

The 29-year-old Gagner has spent most of the season on loan to the Toronto Marlies, scoring 12 goals and 37 points in 43 American Hockey League games.

Gagner was selected No. 6 overall in the 2007 draft by Edmonton and spent his first seven NHL seasons with the Oilers.

The Oilers said via Twitter they hope Gagner will be available for Saturday night's game against the New York Islanders.

The deal comes less than a day after interim Edmonton general manager Keith Gretzky sent Cam Talbot to Philadelphia for fellow goalie Anthony Stolarz.

Vancouver is the third NHL stop this season for Spooner, who has split his 2018-19 campaign between the New York Rangers, Oilers and Bakersfield Condors of the AHL.

The 27-year-old from Ottawa had two points (1-1-2) in 16 games with the Rangers, three points (2-1-3) in 25 games with Edmonton and six points (2-4-6) in seven games with the Condors.

Originally drafted by the Boston Bruins in the second round, 45th overall in the 2010 NHL draft, Spooner has collected 163 NHL points (48-115-163) in 314 NHL regular-season games.