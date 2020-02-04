Leafs' Frederik Andersen out with neck injury suffered in loss to Panthers

Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen suffered a neck injury in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Florida Panthers and is listed as day-to-day.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe provided the update after Tuesday's practice and said backup Michael Hutchinson will start for Toronto when the club visits the New York Rangers on Wednesday.

Andersen will not travel with the team to the Big Apple.

The Leafs have also recalled Kasimir Kaskisuo from their American Hockey League affiliate to serve as Hutchinson's backup.

Andersen stopped seven of eight shots in the opening period against Florida, but went into concussion protocol during the first intermission after getting bumped at least twice — including a high-speed collision with Panthers centre Frank Vatrano.

Keefe said after the game his No. 1 goalie passed concussion protocol, but Andersen wasn't on the ice for Tuesday's practice before the team flew to New York.

The 30-year-old Dane is 24-9-6 this season with a .910 save percentage and a 2.87 goals-against average. Andersen's 24 victories rank second in the NHL, behind only Tampa Bay Lightning netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy's 26.

Hutchinson allowed three goals on 13 shots in relief of Andersen against Florida in a game that saw Toronto blow a 3-1 third-period lead and a crucial two points against a team its battling for a playoff spot.

Hutchinson had a rough start to the season under former head coach Mike Babcock, but has won his last four starts with a .948 save percentage, including Saturday's 2-1 overtime victory against the Ottawa Senators.

But the 29-year-old from Barrie, Ont., has also lost three straight in relief with a .783 save percentage.

In 14 appearances for the Leafs this season, Hutchinson is 4-8-1 with an .886 save percentage and a 3.62 GAA.

Kaskisuo, 26, made his first career NHL start in November when he allowed six goals in an ugly loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Finn is 12-7-2 with .912 save percentage and a 2.67 GAA in 2019-20 with the AHL's Toronto Marlies.

After playing in New York on Wednesday, the Leafs host Anaheim on Friday before visiting Montreal on Saturday.